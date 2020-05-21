Cortlandt H. Mack, 71, of Warwick, RI passed away on May 12, 2020 at South County Hospital after contracting COVID-19.
Cortlandt was born on January 12, 1949 in Hartford, CT. He lived in Charlestown, RI most of his life, before moving to Warwick. During the Vietnam era, he served our country in the US ARMY. He went on to work as a commercial fisherman for some time until he began at the Kenyon Mill in Charlestown; but he was always a fisherman at heart. He patrolled the local salt ponds, digging for clams, and catching whatever fish were in season.
Cortlandt was predeceased by his parents, Russell and Ada Rose (Jarvis) Mack, his sister Maude, and his brother Russell, Jr.
He is survived by his sister Christine, his son Cortney and his wife Tara, and several beloved nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many close friends who loved him dearly.
A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.