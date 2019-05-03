Curtis Bridge Norwood passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 70. His wife of 41 years, Lesley Mills, was with him. Curt was a man of extremes: whatever he believed, he believed passionately. He loved winter camping, woodworking, thinking out-of-the-box, poker games, dance parties, jokes, New Year's celebrations in Philadelphia, and, most of all, his favorite son Zachary and his favorite daughter Mikenzie. He barely got to know his granddaughter Juniper Mills Morton, but he did enjoy some good games of peek-a-boo with her. Curt was probably best known for wearing shorts no matter what the season or occasion, whether shoveling snow or defending his PhD dissertation. He earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a master's degree in geology from Brown University, and a doctorate degree in biochemistry from the University of Rhode Island. Curt worked for most of his career at the Environmental Protection Agency's laboratory in Narragansett RI as a research scientist, until his retirement in 2003. He will be missed by all his family, including his sister Louise Nelson, son-in-law Ara Morton, brother-in-law Douglas Mills, sister-in-law Kristine North and caregiver Tyler Pearson, as well as the many friends he has touched in his life. While he professed to be an atheist, we sincerely hope he was wrong and is hiking the heavens now. No services will be held, but condolences can be sent to Lesley at 1061 Mooresfield Road, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 3 to May 10, 2019