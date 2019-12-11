|
Dan Schmidt, 26, of Narragansett Rhode Island died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5th. He was born July 26, 1993 in Westerly Rhode Island, the second child of Craig and Patricia Schmidt. He grew up in North Kingstown, RI where he attended school and participated in many extracurricular activities. He was enrolled at CCRI with plans to attend URI in the Spring to complete his degree in Computer Science.
Dan loved many things – skiing, hiking, skateboarding, fishing and music. He was quick with a smile, made friends easily and was always up for the next adventure. Dan's love of the outdoors brought him to spend extensive time in the mountains of Montana and California, the National Forest of Colorado and the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. His love of music brought him to countless live music events with Phish at the top of the list. But what brought him the most joy was his family. He spent the last week of his life surrounded by family over the Thanksgiving holiday enjoying many great meals, conversations and laughter. The family feels lucky to have been left with these joyful memories of Dan.
Dan is survived by his parents Craig and Patricia Schmidt of Bradenton Florida; his brother Conor Schmidt and his soon to be sister-in-law Charissa DiNobile of Port Jefferson, New York; his sister Catherine Schmidt of Brooklyn, New York; his paternal grandmother Elsie Schmidt of Manchester, New Hampshire and numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-8 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 am in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to your favorite personal charity in Dan's name.
For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019