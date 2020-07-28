1/1
Daniel E. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel E. Smith, 72, of West Kingston, R.I., passed away on July 14, 2020, after a long battle with ALS. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Grosch) Smith, his sisters Donna Ryan and Sylvia Delaney, his children David Smith of Bethesda, MD, Karen Robins of Spotsylvania, VA, Charles Smith of Greenville, N.C., Ruth Smith of North Kingston, RI, Rebecca Holcombe of Norcross, GA, Jonathan Smith of West Kingston, R.I., Adam (Tobi) Smith of Louisville, KY., and eleven grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Bridgewater State University. He worked for the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as an oceanographic technician for over 40 years. He was an active church member at New Life Assembly, serving as a Royal Ranger Commander for several years and as a deacon. He served on the Southern New England District's Board of Royal Rangers as their waterfront director, as well as teaching life guarding to the youth of New England and serving as the life guard for numerous Royal Rangers events.
He loved nature, swimming, gardening, and church, but most of all he loved his family. For guestbook and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jul. 28 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved