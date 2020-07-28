Daniel E. Smith, 72, of West Kingston, R.I., passed away on July 14, 2020, after a long battle with ALS. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Grosch) Smith, his sisters Donna Ryan and Sylvia Delaney, his children David Smith of Bethesda, MD, Karen Robins of Spotsylvania, VA, Charles Smith of Greenville, N.C., Ruth Smith of North Kingston, RI, Rebecca Holcombe of Norcross, GA, Jonathan Smith of West Kingston, R.I., Adam (Tobi) Smith of Louisville, KY., and eleven grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Bridgewater State University. He worked for the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as an oceanographic technician for over 40 years. He was an active church member at New Life Assembly, serving as a Royal Ranger Commander for several years and as a deacon. He served on the Southern New England District's Board of Royal Rangers as their waterfront director, as well as teaching life guarding to the youth of New England and serving as the life guard for numerous Royal Rangers events.
He loved nature, swimming, gardening, and church, but most of all he loved his family. For guestbook and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.