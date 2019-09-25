|
|
Daniel Patrick Fanning, 82, of Narragansett, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Susan (Collard) Fanning for 58 years.
Born in Providence, RI, Dan was a son of the late Justice Stephen A. and Margie (Gahan) Fanning. He was a graduate of the Providence Country Day School. He received a bachelor's degree in physics from Williams College, where he played football and remains an active member of their alumni association; a bachelor's degree in engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; and a master's degree in engineering from the University of Missouri. Mr. Fanning worked for Fanning & Dorley before founding Cornell & Fanning Inc. (CFI) as a general contractor and project engineer. He was then appointed by Governor Bruce Sundlun to serve as the Rhode Island Director of Transportation before moving to South Carolina to serve as the Director of Transportation of that state. Mr. Fanning concluded his career as a valued engineer for various engineering firms and as a private consultant, though if asked he would say that he "never officially retired." He was a member of the Point Judith Country Club, the Governors Club on Kiawah Island, and was an avid golfer. Mr. Fanning was an active communicant of Christ the King Church and deeply enjoyed being a member of their choir.
He leaves three sons, Daniel P. Fanning, Jr. of Wallingford, VT, Michael (Jenny) Fanning of Ada, MI and Thomas (Carolyn) Fanning of Needham, MA; one brother Charles "Gus" (June) Fanning; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary (Holly), Timothy, Rachel, Norah, Jane, Molly and Owen; and two great-grandchildren, Cassidy and Levi. He is reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Susan and his son John David Fanning, and his siblings, the late Stephen A. Fanning Jr. and the late Carol (Fanning) Bartone.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will follow. Visiting hours Friday, Sept. 27 from 4-7 p.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN FUNERAL HOME, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5041. For information and condolences visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019