Daniel Zarbo, 74, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born in Bronx, New York, he was a son of the late Joseph Zarbo and Catherine V. (Henebry) Schoeninger.
Mr. Zarbo served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. A decorated veteran, he served two tours and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal.
A Master Martial Artist, Mr. Zarbo was a former World Champion and inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame. He was the founder and former coach of the Rhode Island Thunderbolts, which was inspired by fighting for Chuck Norris' LA Stars Kickboxing team. Mr. Zarbo was also the founder of Zarbo's School of Tae Kwon Do.
Mr. Zarbo was the loving father of Joseph L. Welch (wife, Susan); cherished grandfather of Alex Welch and Victoria Welch; devoted brother of Joseph Zarbo of North Kingstown, Catherine Holly (husband, Michael and daughter, Lauren) of Charlestown, Marie Zarbo Castillo, Michael Rolfe Zarbo, Rosemarie Zarbo-Dayrit and Carla Nelda Zarbo all of San Diego, CA. He was predeceased by his three brothers, Michael Zarbo, Steven Zarbo and Christopher Zarbo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 4-7 pm with military funeral honors to follow at 7 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Kickstart Kids, 10222 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77042 will be appreciated.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020