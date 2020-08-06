1/1
Darrell May
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Darrell May died peacefully on July 26, 2020 in Orange City, FL at the age of 83.

Darrell was born on May 9, 1937 in Erie, PA. He served in the US Army stationed in Germany, then worked and attended night school for over 10 years to earn his BS in Math from Gannon College. He married Carol Cavalski in 1962 and enjoyed 54 years of marriage.

Darrell and Carol relocated to East Greenwich, RI in 1974 and raised 3 children there. After 25 years of service, Darrell retired from Allendale Insurance in Johnston, RI as the CIO and a Senior Vice President. He enjoyed his retirement in Palm Coast, FL.

His legacy includes three children (Colleen Fulton of Leesburg, VA; Lori May Simpson of Dublin, OH; and Douglas May of Boston, MA) and 5 grandchildren (Connor Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Teddy Simpson, Caroline Simpson, and Annie May). He was preceded in death by his wife Carol and 5 brothers and sisters.

To be notified of the virtual funeral, or to share condolences visit rememberingdarrellmay.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
