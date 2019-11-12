|
David E. "Cappy" Capuano, 78, of Narragansett, died peacefully surrounded by his children at home on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Born in Providence September 25, 1941, he was a son of the late Pasquale and M. Isabelle (Murphy) Capuano.
He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and attended Bryant University.
Dave was a cable splicer for the former New England Telephone Company and retired after forty two years of service from Verizon as a power follow through inspector.
He was a SSgt in the RIANG 107th Signal company, serving a tour in Vietnam in 1968 - 1969. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.
David was active in numerous community organizations including the Elks, DAV, , East Greenwich Fireman's Club, and the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick, South County. An avid sports fan, he was a longtime season ticket holder for the P.C. Friars hockey team, and enjoyed the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants. He played and coached the Twin Willows mens softball team. For many years, he also coached the Narragansett Little League, including the years when his sons were players. As a member of the Lions Club, it wasn't unusual to see Dave inflating balloons and distributing them to children at the annual Blessing of the Fleet.
He is survived by his former wife, Carol Capuano; his sons, Brian D. Capuano and Michael J. Capuano; a daughter, Keri L. Capuano; a sister, Maureen Alvarez; and five loving grandchildren, Abigail, Josephine, Kailynn, Kiya and Nicholas.
The funeral will be held Friday, at 8:30 am, from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, (Rt117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, South Kingstown. Burial, with military honors, will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Thursday, 4:00 - 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christian Brothers Center, 635 Ocean Road, Narragansett, RI 02882 in his memory will be appreciated.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019