Dr. David F. Dence, age 80, of Narragansett, RI died peacefully on Sept. 16, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center after a brief illness due to pancreatic cancer. David was born in Newport, RI on Sept. 5, 1939 to Edward and Dorothea (Conway) Dence. He graduated from LaSalle Academy and received a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island.
During the Vietnam War he was called to active duty by the U.S. Army. He was assigned to Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, a center for scientific research for the military. When he retired from active duty as a Captain, he was asked to stay on as a civilian scientist. Dr. Dence had a long and distinguished career with the U.S. Defense Department both as an advisor to the U.S. Army and later as a high ranking civilian advisor to the U.S. Navy. He served with distinction on many Defense Department Boards and Commissions and was a recipient of many awards for his scientific contributions to the Department of Defense.
Dr. Dence had the honor of being the first military member appointed to a previously all civilian U.S. Army Research Board. Dr. Dence published many scientific papers early in his career with world renowned scientists. Dr. Dence's last position was Director of Weapons Systems for U.S. Submarines. This included torpedoes, cruise missiles, launcher systems, and acoustic software. His accomplishments were officially recognized with the inscription of his name on a plaque at the entrance to the Submarine Force Museum in Groton, Ct., and the awarding of a Presidential Citation for his innovations and publications, which are still referenced. In all, Dr. Dence served about 40 years in the Department of Defense.
Dr. Dence is survived by his son, Marc D. Dence of Apex, North Carolina, his daughter, Sara Baker of Newark, Ohio, and his brother, Edward W. Dence, Jr., and his wife Claire Dence of East Greenwich, RI. He was very close to his family, including Suzanne Duncan of Warwick and Christine Morphis of East Greenwich. David has three grandchildren who are very special to him, Alec, Mia and Aubrey.
A celebratory Mass of Christian Burial will take place in the Chapel at the Christian Brothers Center, 635 Ocean Road, Narragansett, RI on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. with a luncheon reception to follow in the main dining room.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christian Brothers Center, 635 Ocean Rd., Narragansett, RI 02882.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019