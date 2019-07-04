David L. Williamson, 79, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Kittery, ME. He was the loving husband of the late Bette (Andrews) Williamson and a son of the late John N. and Nellie L. (Hayes) Williamson.

David served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He then worked as a machinist for Brown & Sharpe and Stanley Bostitch for many years before retiring.

David was the beloved father of Terry Barrett and Tracey Brady and her husband, Mike; devoted grandfather of Brandi Barrett, Nikki Barrett, Alli Barrett, Matthew Brady, and Erin Brady; brother of the late Jim Lance Williamson, brother of the late Jack Williamson and brother of his late sister Carole (Williamson) Eaker. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Administration Building, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. A committal service with military honors will take place at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074, will be appreciated.

