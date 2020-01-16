|
|
Dr. David M. Barry of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Providence, a retired Rhode Island neurosurgeon, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6th surrounded by his loving family. He was just four weeks shy of his 92nd birthday.
Born in Providence, RI, David was the only child of the late David and Marguerite (O'Brien) Barry. He graduated from Providence College where he began his lifelong loyalty to the PC basketball team and all things Friar related. David received his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University. He did his post graduate training at St Elizabeth's Hospital, the Boston City Hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Yale Medical School. During this time, David paused his training to serve as a surgical medical officer in the United States Air Force.
David was one of the youngest individuals to be certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery and served as the first president of the RI Chapter of the American College of Surgeons. He was elected President of the New England Neurosurgical Society and was appointed to several positions to both the Congress of Neurosurgery and the American Association of Neurologic Surgeons. While his contributions to the medical field were countless, most importantly, David was known as a kind and compassionate man always putting his patients at ease. He was humble to his core and felt fortunate to dedicate himself to the work he loved.
During his career in Rhode Island, David served as Chief of Neurosurgery at Miriam Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Kent Hospital, and St Joseph's Hospital. Always interested in teaching, in 1982 David temporarily closed his RI practice to become the Visiting Professor of Neurosurgery at Dartmouth Medical School. David retired from active practice in 1991.
This offered him the opportunity to spend time with the family he so loved, travel and learn about other cultures, and golf, the game that brought him both joy and frustration.
A true Irishman with a keen sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye, David had a great appreciation for the spoken word. He was a gifted storyteller who kept his grandchildren captivated with every tale he told. An avid reader and history enthusiast, his love for learning kept him attending seminars and lecture series until just recently. A great conversationalist, David always had a sincere interest in the other person in the room. He never met a stranger.
With his cup always half full, David felt blessed to have lived a happy and long life and was grateful for all those who were a part of it, including his many beloved four-legged friends who brought him so much joy. David is survived by his loving wife JoAnn, as well as his three children, David Barry, Kathleen Barry, and Lorraine Pickell (Kirk), along with his step-daughter Grace Hagino (Owen) and his son in law Gregg Swajian. He leaves ten grandchildren whom he loved fiercely. They will treasure his stories forever and pass them on to the next generation. David was predeceased by his daughter Maureen Swajian and the mother of his children Lorraine Barry.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 am in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, will be appreciated. Online contributions, https://www.diabetes.org/donate
For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020