Denise Tourgee-Smith, 72, of Gadsten, Alabama formally of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully after a brief illness in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late James C. Tourgee, Sr. and Audrey Palmisano.
Denise worked for the State of Rhode Island at the ACI, and also worked as a bookkeeper for the Town of South Kingstown, and Snug Harbor Mariner. Once she retired, she loved bowing at Old Mountain Lanes in Wakefield, golfing, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving siblings, James C. Tourgee, Jr., of Lexington SC, and Audrey Lee Pease of Wakefield, RI, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020