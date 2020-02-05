Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Tourgee-Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Tourgee-Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Tourgee-Smith Obituary
Denise Tourgee-Smith, 72, of Gadsten, Alabama formally of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully after a brief illness in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late James C. Tourgee, Sr. and Audrey Palmisano.

Denise worked for the State of Rhode Island at the ACI, and also worked as a bookkeeper for the Town of South Kingstown, and Snug Harbor Mariner. Once she retired, she loved bowing at Old Mountain Lanes in Wakefield, golfing, gardening, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving siblings, James C. Tourgee, Jr., of Lexington SC, and Audrey Lee Pease of Wakefield, RI, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -