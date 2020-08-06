1/1
Dennis Christos Erinakes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Christos Erinakes, age 80, lost his battle with COVID July 29, 2020.
Dennis was born in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on June 6, 1940.
He was a graduate of Brown University and received his Master's degree from the University of Maine. Dennis was an Engineering Geologist and VP of one of the largest water boards in Texas as well as an avid goose hunter and fisherman. He had a deep love for training his hunting dogs and taking in an occasional stray. He was the youngest commercial pilot on the east coast when he earned his credentials in 1956 and he used his status to spot swordfish off the coast for fisherman. He was an Eagle Scout along with his son and grandson in Davisville, RI Troop 1 and the first Warden in the area summer camp. Dennis was a member of Saints Ann's Catholic Church and always was willing to help anyone who asked. He will be loved and missed by his friends and family including his sons, Michael Erinakes and wife Angela, David Erinakes and wife Elaine and grandchildren, Danielle , Allison, Hunter, Megan and Ethan.
A graveside service for Dennis will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 2:45 PM at Burleson Memorial Cemetery, 490 Memorial Plaza, Burleson, TX 76028.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved