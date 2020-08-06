Dennis Christos Erinakes, age 80, lost his battle with COVID July 29, 2020.

Dennis was born in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on June 6, 1940.

He was a graduate of Brown University and received his Master's degree from the University of Maine. Dennis was an Engineering Geologist and VP of one of the largest water boards in Texas as well as an avid goose hunter and fisherman. He had a deep love for training his hunting dogs and taking in an occasional stray. He was the youngest commercial pilot on the east coast when he earned his credentials in 1956 and he used his status to spot swordfish off the coast for fisherman. He was an Eagle Scout along with his son and grandson in Davisville, RI Troop 1 and the first Warden in the area summer camp. Dennis was a member of Saints Ann's Catholic Church and always was willing to help anyone who asked. He will be loved and missed by his friends and family including his sons, Michael Erinakes and wife Angela, David Erinakes and wife Elaine and grandchildren, Danielle , Allison, Hunter, Megan and Ethan.

A graveside service for Dennis will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 2:45 PM at Burleson Memorial Cemetery, 490 Memorial Plaza, Burleson, TX 76028.

