Dennis Christos Erinakes
1940 - 2020
Dennis Christos Erinakes, age 80, lost his battle with COVID July 29, 2020.
Dennis was born in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on June 6, 1940.
He was a graduate of Brown University and received his Master's degree from the University of Maine. Dennis was an Engineering Geologist and VP of one of the largest water boards in Texas as well as an avid goose hunter and fisherman. He had a deep love for training his hunting dogs and taking in an occasional stray. He was the youngest commercial pilot on the east coast when he earned his credentials in 1956 and he used his status to spot swordfish off the coast for fisherman. He was an Eagle Scout along with his son and grandson in Davisville, RI Troop 1 and the first Warden in the area summer camp. Dennis was a member of Saints Ann's Catholic Church and always was willing to help anyone who asked. He will be loved and missed by his friends and family including his sons, Michael Erinakes and wife Angela, David Erinakes and wife Elaine and grandchildren, Danielle , Allison, Hunter, Megan and Ethan.
A graveside service for Dennis will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 2:45 PM at Burleson Memorial Cemetery, 490 Memorial Plaza, Burleson, TX 76028.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
01:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home
AUG
4
Graveside service
02:45 PM
Burleson Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Memories & Condolences
August 6, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. We will be missing Dennis and his energy at our monthly retiree meetings.
David Buland
Coworker
August 4, 2020
August 4, 2020
Thank for your years of public service and for sharing your knowledge and experience.
Maurice Osborn
Coworker
August 4, 2020
Condolences to the family
Larry Goertz
Friend
August 4, 2020
I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the Erinakes family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Shalyn Clark
August 3, 2020
Dennis & my father, Matty Reed, started hunting together in the late ‘80s. I joined them usually on Dennis’s place in Matagorda County. Dennis was friendly & a great conversationalist. He encouraged my labrador habit with his labs & lab converts Charlie (cow-dog) & Ranger (G Shepard cross). He even knew Richard Wolters, renown lab trainer. Dennis loved his children & grandchildren. His face would light up as he talked of them. He was devout, attending mass at the Blessing Catholic Church during his hunting trips to the Texas coast. We had many terrific meals together in Blessing & treats were always brought out for the pups.

My condolences to his family. Rest in peace my friend.

Jamey Reed
Jamey Reed
Friend
August 3, 2020
August 3, 2020
Jim C Conkwright
Friend
August 3, 2020
My friend from 1980's when he visited us in Pakistan. Calls him today, don't answer then Google his name and bad thoughts come true. He has lost struggle with life. What a wonderful friend and mentor. Used to talk to him when I moved to Canada.
Jehan Zeb
August 3, 2020
Helen Shanklin
Friend
August 2, 2020
James Rickman
Friend
August 2, 2020
Susan Vandersand
Friend
August 2, 2020
August 1, 2020
Dennis was a long time friend and will be missed. RIP, my friend!
Linda Johnson
