Dennis P. Sousa, Sr., 73, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia Ann (Emmertz) Sousa. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Manuel and Mary (Perry) Sousa. Dennis was the beloved father of Dolores Andrews, Michelle Coppolelli, Dennis Sousa Jr., and Robert Sousa; father-in-law of Bernard Coppolelli, Ann Marie, and Sue Ann Sousa; devoted grandfather of Aaron, AJ, Joshua, Aaron, Cheyenne, Samuel, Christy, Jenna, Hannah, and Jonah; great-grandfather of Lorenzo, Adam, and Adeline; brother of Manuel and Maria Sousa, and the late Paul Sousa, Shirley Parrot, Bob Sousa, Joyce Irving, and Ruth Kelly. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and beloved companion Jewels.

Dennis was the proud owner of Able Machinery on Greystone Street in Warwick for many years. He was a very talented musician and singer. Dennis was an active member of the Seventh Day Baptist Church of Ashaway.

His funeral service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visitation Sunday, 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to McAuley Ministries, PO Box 73195, Providence, RI 02907, will be appreciated. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary