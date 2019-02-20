Diane F. Joss, 54, of Charlestown, passed away surrounded by her family on, Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was the loving wife of Stephen Joss. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Ann (McGuinn) Durante and the late Donald F. Durante.

Diane was a graduate of North Kingstown High School, Providence College, and Rhode Island College where she received her Master's Degree in Special Education. Even as a little girl she always wanted to be a teacher which led her into a career as a special needs teacher for the Westerly School Department. Diane enjoyed planning and taking vacations, taking walks with her friends, doing yoga, going to the beach, and watching America's Got Talent and the Voice. She was an animal lover and a champion with special needs children. She will always be remembered as a great and loving mother.

Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by her children Nicholas and Miranda Joss and her sister Donna McCadden.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck School House Rd, Charlestown. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours were held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, RI, 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019