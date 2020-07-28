Diane (Petit) Harris, 73, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away at Lakeland Regional Hospital on July 18th, after a brave battle with cancer.



Diane was born on Feb. 3,1947, to the late Gerard and Claire (Sicard) Petit. She graduated from Coventry High School in 1964, and worked a variety of positions over the years, including: server, manager, fitness instructor, newspaper owner, and medical receptionist. In 1996, Diane and her husband Paul became ordained ministers and established My Father's House Christian Fellowship. Everyone who walked through the doors was greeted by Diane's warm smile and welcoming embrace. After Paul's death in 2003, Diane continued the work of the ministry until retiring to Lakeland, Florida, where she met and married Russell "Butch" Harris in 2008.



She and her husband enjoyed going to the beach, bowling, and traveling. Daytona Beach was a favorite destination. At home, Diane loved planting flowers, swimming at the community pool and caring for her three adopted stray cats.



She is survived by her husband, Russell Harris; daughter Laurie (Valerien) Whitman and her husband, Steven; grandchildren Bethany (Whitman) Herron and her husband, John; Andrew Whitman, and Kae Whitman; sister Pauline and her husband, Richard; brother Dennis Petit and his wife, Donna; stepdaughter Cheryl Menhennett and her husband, Stephen; and stepdaughter Reena Edmondson.



Diane is predeceased by her daughter Michelle "Mitch" Valerien.



Memorial services will be private.

