Diane Louise Helfrich, 88, passed away peacefully in her home at Beachwood Apartments, Narragansett, RI on July 30th, 2020 with family members by her side. She had been a Hospice patient.

She was born in Harrisburg, PA to Charles and Mildred Southard. Diane graduated from Wm. Allen High School in Allentown, PA and Allentown Hospital nursing school; she also attended Baum Art School (she pursued her passion of painting, despite decreasing eyesight, well into her later years). Starting on the surgical floor at Allentown Hospital, she pursued perfusion technician training at Lehigh Valley Hospital, and served as a nurse trainer from 1983 to 1988 for the start-up open heart program in Thessaloniki, Greece. She retired from nursing at South County Nursing Home.

She was previously married to Charles and is survived by her five children: Robert, Denise, Scott, Debra, and Eric; 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Diane was active in the Christ United Methodist church in Kingston, RI and served as President of the local United Methodist Women's group.

There will not be a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Christ United Methodist Church, 2291 Kingston Road, Kingston, RI 02881.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store