Diane Zalis-Scalora, 85, of Wakefield, passed away Wednesday, after a brief illness. She was the wife of William Scalora and the late Albert Zalis.

Born in England, she was a daughter of the late Harry Thomas and Marjorie (Etheridge) Leftley.

Diane was a Christian lady and long-time member of the Church of the Ascension.

She is survived by a sister, Yvonne Pacey of England; a grandson, Nathan DeBardeleben and his wife Michelle and their children, Natalia and Gwendolyn; a niece Deborah Frame and her children, Cameron and Kirstyn; a nephew Russell Johnson and his wife Catherine, and their son Jaimie Johnson; a step-daughter Tracey Alysson; many cousins as well as many dear friends.

Diane was a gentle but mighty lady in a tiny body, who was loved for her kindness, energetic outlook and gracious ways. Caring for others always brought her great delight. In England Diane taught special needs children. Once in New England she was a wife, homemaker, caregiver and hospice volunteer. Always well dressed, Diane was revered as a devoted and trusted friend. Diane loved her family, her pets, her plants and the arts, especially music and dance.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Ascension, 370 Main Street, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Ascension, 370 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879, the , 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906, or Animal Rescue RI, PO Box 458, Wakefield, RI 02880. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 1 to May 8, 2019