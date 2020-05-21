Dolores M. (Metzler) Lischio, 83, of Vista, CA, formerly of North Kingstown, RI passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 surrounded by family. She was the loving wife of the late Frederic J. Lischio for 61 years. Born in Los Angeles, she was a daughter of the late Charles Metzler and Margaret (Lenau) Metzler.
Dodie met Fred while he was in the Air Force stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in California. She worked as a bookkeeper at Earnshaw Drug and Hamilton Webb before guiding the Lischio household for 55 years. She was the sister of Florence Johnson of Clovis, California and the late Charles Metzler Jr., Leo Metzler, and Robert Metzler. She is survived by her loving children: John Lischio and his wife Judy of Hope Valley, RI, Elizabeth Lischio Abeyta and her husband Andres of San Diego, CA, and James Lischio and his wife Yvette of Vista, CA. She was the cherished grandmother of Adrian, Amelia, Safina, and Timothy.
Dodie enjoyed crocheting and gardening, and could often be found tending her beautiful yard by day and crocheting a blanket at night. Beloved by friends and family, she was known for her devotion to family. She loved to cook and host get-togethers with friends and family. Fred and Dodie were the center of many gatherings. They were also super fans on the sidelines of so many games and events for the kids and grandkids.
Her funeral and burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Gifts in her memory to the American Cancer Society will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
Dodie met Fred while he was in the Air Force stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in California. She worked as a bookkeeper at Earnshaw Drug and Hamilton Webb before guiding the Lischio household for 55 years. She was the sister of Florence Johnson of Clovis, California and the late Charles Metzler Jr., Leo Metzler, and Robert Metzler. She is survived by her loving children: John Lischio and his wife Judy of Hope Valley, RI, Elizabeth Lischio Abeyta and her husband Andres of San Diego, CA, and James Lischio and his wife Yvette of Vista, CA. She was the cherished grandmother of Adrian, Amelia, Safina, and Timothy.
Dodie enjoyed crocheting and gardening, and could often be found tending her beautiful yard by day and crocheting a blanket at night. Beloved by friends and family, she was known for her devotion to family. She loved to cook and host get-togethers with friends and family. Fred and Dodie were the center of many gatherings. They were also super fans on the sidelines of so many games and events for the kids and grandkids.
Her funeral and burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Gifts in her memory to the American Cancer Society will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.