Donald E. Noka Sr.
Donald E. Noka, Sr., 80, of West Kingston, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born in Wakefield and was the son of the late Russell and Dorothy (Sampson) Noka.
Mr. Noka was a proud member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe in Charlestown, a member of the Calvary Bible Church in Narragansett and was an employee of South County Hospital in South Kingstown for 40 years before retiring in 2002.
In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, restoring antique cars and socializing with family and friends in the community.
He is survived by his three sons, Parrish O. Noka of West Warwick, Donald E. Noka, Jr. and Dale K. Noka; both of Wakefield, his sister, Barbara Walmsley, of West Kingston, thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Unfortunately, memorial services will have to be scheduled at a later date and time for family and friends due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.
