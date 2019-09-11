|
|
Donald E. Stuart passed away early last Wednesday at the age of 72. He leaves behind a loving wife Carol M. Stuart of 51 years; three children, Matthew DJG Stuart, Sherstine J Arsenian, Hollanie Sherlock; and two sisters, Rosalie Davis and Patricia Wilkerson. Donald was a Vietnam war veteran and was proud to have served his country. He also was a local contractor for 30 years. Don loved his family most, but also was a terrific singer and loved to share his talent. May he rest in peace. The Memorial Service will be held Sept. 14 at 12 p.m. at Wakefield Baptist Church.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019