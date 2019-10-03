|
Donald Lewis Pesce (4 Aug. 4, 1940 - Aug. 7, 2019), born in Everett, Massachusetts, to Dominic and Frances (née Gianone), father to Mark and Joy, brother to Amadeo, Marie, John, Lorraine and Paul, passed away suddenly at his residence in Oceanside, California.
Raised in Malden, Donald distinguished himself through his native intelligence, mischievous playfulness and dedication to hard work, spending his teenage years working at Frankel Drug on Main Street, before graduating from Malden High School in 1958.
Married at 21 to his first love, Judith Ann (née Tripp), whom he met through his best friend, Donald spent the next decade exploring a series of careers in technology: first at the Electronic Corporation of America, Transitron, where he grew silicon crystals, then on to Western Electric, fiber optic pioneers Dolan-Jenner, and finally at Parker & Poore Consultants, where he analyzed and advised on workflow inefficiencies. In 1971, after relocating to North Kingstown, Rhode Island, Donald began 15 years of work in the insurance industry as a loss control consultant, advising customers on how to make their workplaces safer.
Later that year, Donald faced the greatest challenge of his life. Overwhelmed by unending headaches and nausea, it took over a year - and a failed surgery - to locate and remove the massive tumor that had pressed against and compressed his brain. Although life-saving, the surgery left Donald deaf in one ear, with double vision and, because the tumor had been located in the cerebellum, the seat of balance and coordination, barely able to walk.
Tenaciously, Donald dedicated himself to daily, even hourly exercises to improve both his strength and his coordination, recovering much of his pre-illness capacities. His balance would never again be perfect, and his handwriting remained slow and halting, but after a two-year convalescence, he happily returned to work, holding down two jobs, one in insurance, and the other, with brother John, a pioneering home solar heating firm: Power Engineering Solar Construction Enterprises.
Divorced after 21 years of marriage, and his own children grown, Donald turned toward his family, becoming a beloved uncle to a new generation of children born to his siblings: Marie-Elena, James, Jennifer, Nicole and David, all of whom he cared for as they grew into adulthood. Moving back to Malden, he kept a close eye on his own mother in her final years, helping her maintain her own independence for as long as possible.
With his mother's passing, Donald moved to San Diego to be closer to his children, becoming a grandfather to Alexander and Andrew, helping to care for them, establishing himself in Southern California, but never losing his strong Boston accent. Here he made new friends and lived in semi-retirement, punctuated by annual visits back to New England to enjoy the summers in New Hampshire.
As he hit his 70s, the gains in his coordination he'd clawed back some 40 years earlier began to erode, and he found himself more and more frustrated by his inability to balance, use his fingers to drive a computer mouse, or press the buttons on the smooth screen of a smartphone. Yet these frustrations never bested him. Donald always considered every day, post-brain surgery, as a pure gift, and he remained grateful for everything he had, maintaining an infectious happiness and optimism that touched everyone he met.
That happiness and optimism came paired with an inquisitiveness and mischievousness that, while always good-tempered and well-intentioned, frequently struck others as a bit odd. It meant that Donald always left an impression, and more often than not, left people smiling. He will be missed for his weirdness, rather than in spite of it.
Upon news of Donald's passing, his brother John said, "I've lost my best friend." Those who knew Donald well share this sense of loss.
A celebration of Donald's life will take place at 10 a.m. on the 9th of November at the Catamaran Hotel, 3999 Mission Boulevard, San Diego. All who loved and valued Donald are encouraged to attend.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019