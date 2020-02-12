|
|
Donald P. Hall was born on September 26, 1939, in Washington D.C., to the late James Emory and Martha (Piper) Hall.
Donald graduated from Luther Jackson High School in Merrifield, Virginia. In his last year of high school, he was a member of the football team. In his youth, he enjoyed singing popular songs of the time with his friends and playing cards. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1978.
Donald served on the U.S.S. Intrepid, Tarawa, Essex and the Shangri La. Early in his military career, Donald enjoyed boxing for team Navy, while on sea duty. While in service, he attended the Naval Race Relations School and the Human Resources Management Center. He completed a number of human resource trainings, was an Equal Opportunity Program Specialist and Racial Awareness Facilitator. He earned the good conduct award and was a Fleet Reservist.
Donald met and married his wife, Katherine, in March, 1960. He and Katherine and their children, lived in a number of duty stations throughout his Navy career. He was a football coach, for a community team, while he and his family were stationed in Middletown, RI. Upon retiring from the U. S. Navy, Donald settled in Exeter, RI with his family and was employed by the State of Rhode Island. He retired after 17 years of employment. He was an avid reader and enjoyed occasionally working as a photographer. Donald also campaigned for Jessie Jackson and worked with the Rainbow Coalition. Donald was a member of Saint James Baptist Church in Woonsocket, RI. He was a member of the Men's Fellowship and sang in the men's choir and senior choir.
Donald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Katherine E. (Hazard) Hall and 4 children; Kevin, Karen, Donna and James. He was the brother of the late James 'Splinter' Hall and is survived by a sister Muriel 'Mimi' (Hall) Roberts and brother Ottawa 'Pete' Ward; brother-in-law Dennis C. Hazard and sister-in-law Iola E. (Hazard) Valles. Donald is survived by two grandsons, one great-granddaughter; his good friends Samuel Kelly and Rev. Sammy C. Vaughn. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and at Continuum Hospice for their care and support.
His funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 am in St. James Baptist Church, 340 S. Main St., Woonsocket, followed by burial with military honors in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation in the church from 10:30-11 am.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020