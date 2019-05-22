Donna M. Barker, 78, of Reading, Pennsylvania, and formerly of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Norman R. Barker.

Born in South Kingstown, RI, she was a daughter of the late Robert A., Sr., and Thelma A. (Quinn) Ballinger, and stepdaughter of the late C. Elizabeth (Durgan) Ballinger.

She was a graduate of South Kingstown High School and received her Secondary Education degree from the University of Rhode Island.

Mrs. Barker was a Math and Chemistry Teacher for the North Kingstown School system, and more recently had been employed by Sovereign Bank in Wyomissing, PA.

She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Reading, PA.

Besides her husband she is survived by a son, Stephen R. Barker of Wernersville, PA; two daughters, Rebecca L. Hunt of Indianapolis, IN and Jennifer A. Houck of New Holland, PA, thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren; a brother Robert A. Ballinger, Jr. of Wakefield; two sisters, her twin Doreen Snow of Wakefield and Cheryl Murray of Neptune, NJ; and two half-brothers, Eric Ballinger of Canton, GA and Gary Ballinger of Charlottesville, VA. Her son Russell Todd Barker preceded her in death on October 29, 1966.

Visiting hours will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston. A memorial service will also be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Reading, PA on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 22 to May 29, 2019