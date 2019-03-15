Donna R. (Palumbo) O'Neill, 62, died from cancer on March 8, 2019. The wife of Daniel J. O'Neill and mother of Eric and Rachel O'Neill, she was born in Providence to the late Frank A. and Audrey M (Cave) Palumbo. She graduated from Cranston High School West in 1974, received a BS from URI in 1978, and a BA from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1985. She also studied at Andover-Newton Theological School. She worked as a dental hygienist in the office of the late Dr. Allen Rocco. She also worked as a graphic designer both independently and at URI.

Donna was passionate about life and about the people in her life. Deeply engaged in everything she did, she was a talented artist and musician, accomplished cook and gardener, avid traveler and sailor. In recent years, she embraced the role of front-woman of the popular blues-rock band Toolbox. When no longer able to perform, she returned to the visual arts, creating stunning paintings, collages, and sculptures. Her greatest passion, however, was always her family - she was a devoted wife, mother, and daughter, and was fiercely proud of her children. She also cultivated and maintained many close friendships.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 24 at 1 p.m. at Channing Memorial Church, 135 Pelham St., Newport. Memorial contributions to Lucy's Hearth, 19 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842 will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.