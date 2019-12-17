|
Doris M. Gillis, 89, of Narragansett, passed away on Friday, December 13th, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Joseph C. Gillis. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mathilda (Leduc) Samson and the sister of the late Rita Samson.
Dot was a loving wife and a dedicated mother first and foremost. She especially loved her role as Memere and embraced every moment with her family. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Dot enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, knitting, sewing and shopping for a bargain. Dot was also an avid Red Sox fan and never missed a game. She loved listening to music, dancing and pouring through countless photos of her family and friends. Dot was a lover of all animals and always had a pet snuggled up next to her. Dot worked for JC Penney for many years before retiring in 1995 to spend more time with her family.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children: Patty McLeod and her husband, Scott of Narragansett and Joseph C. Gillis, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Hopkinton; her five grandchildren: Alexander McLeod, Jessica McLeod, Kaitlin McLeod, Sarah Gills and Emily Gillis; as well as her godson, Robert Fenner, who she loved as her own.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 8-10 AM at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will follow at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: The , https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate., or The American Macular Degeneration Foundation, https://www.macular.org/how-donate. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019