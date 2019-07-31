|
|
Doris M. (Lajoie) Wikstrand, 96, of Wakefield, RI passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Wikstrand. Born in Woonsocket, RI she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Emma (Cabana) Lajoie.
Doris attended Hill College and the Rhode Island School of Design. She was a bookkeeper and office manager for many years, but much of her life's work was devoted to caregiving her parents and in-laws. She was a past member of the Business and Professional Women's Foundation, Tower Hill Fire Department - Ladies' Auxiliary, and past Treasurer of the Middlebridge Association. She was a talented artist, seamstress and an avid bridge player.
Doris is survived by her loving children, Donna Turner and her husband Scott of Wakefield, RI and Lynn Corum and her husband James of Lansing, KS; cherished grandson Thomas Corum; dear brother Normand Lajoie of Lincolnshire, IL.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory- SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Rd. (Rt. 1A) Narragansett on Thursday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Rd., Narragansett. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS will be held on Wednesday from 5–8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019