Dorothy A. (Dowling) Corrigan, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Willis and Elizabeth (Barlowe) Dowling.
Dorothy was employed by AT&T, where she worked as a telephone operator for over thirty years before retiring. She valued and cared for her children and grandchildren above all else. Also, Dorothy was an avid New England Patriots fan.
She was beloved mother of Barbara Young of Johnston, Robert Corrigan of New Hampshire, Stephen Corrigan (wife, Jane) of East Greenwich, Nancy Buchanan of Johnston and Chief Sean Corrigan of the Narragansett Police Department (wife, Marilyn) of Narragansett; Mother-in-law of Thomas Smith of Maryland and Robyn Corrigan of Florida and her life long friend and sister in law, Claire Dowling of Narragansett
One of twelve children, Dorothy is also survived by her two sisters, Ruth Brady and Barbara Malloy (husband, Jim) of Providence; nineteen caring grandchildren; fourteen adored great-grandchildren; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was predeceased by her three children, Susan Corrigan (1965), Deborah Smith (2016), Matthew Corrigan (2017), daughter in law Sue Corrigan (2016), her brother in law George Brady (2010) and nine brothers and sisters.
Her graveside committal service will be privately held at the Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer's Association, Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 19 to May 26, 2020.