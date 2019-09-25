Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery
301 South County Trail
Exeter, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann (Reed) Olson


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Ann (Reed) Olson Obituary
Dorothy Ann (Reed) Olson, 82, of Town House Road Hopkinton, RI and formerly of South Kingstown, RI died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the Westerly Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Olson.
Born in South Kingstown, RI on June 14, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Jarvis and Mildred (Tanner) Reed.
She will be sadly missed her children: Mary Cassidy of Lisbon, CT, John Olson of Cranston, RI, George Olson of FL and Blendon Olson of NE. She also leaves 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A service will be held on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail Exeter, RI. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Please visit www.averyfuneral.com for online condolences.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now