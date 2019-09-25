|
Dorothy Ann (Reed) Olson, 82, of Town House Road Hopkinton, RI and formerly of South Kingstown, RI died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the Westerly Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Olson.
Born in South Kingstown, RI on June 14, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Jarvis and Mildred (Tanner) Reed.
She will be sadly missed her children: Mary Cassidy of Lisbon, CT, John Olson of Cranston, RI, George Olson of FL and Blendon Olson of NE. She also leaves 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A service will be held on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail Exeter, RI. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019