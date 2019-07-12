Dorothy R. Boyd, 89, of Westerly, and formerly of Wakefield, passed away Monday, July 8. She was the wife of the late Arthur Boyd.

Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Beulah (Tyas) Catlow.

Mrs. Boyd was an Administrative Assistant at Quonset Point Naval Air Station for Commander Fleet Air Quonset/Hunter Killer Forces, and the US Atlantic Fleet and Naval Reserve Readiness Command in Newport.

She is survived by two children Wayne Boyd (Sally) of Wakefield and Denise Boyd of Westerly; three grandchildren, Sabrina R. Byerley of Connecticut, Kelly Boyd and Spencer Boyd of Wakefield; and two great grandsons, Andrew Lopez of Connecticut and Christian Allen of Wakefield.

Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Monday, July 15, 9-10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Association, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 12 to July 19, 2019