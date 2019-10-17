|
On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, Dorris passed away with her loving family by her side as she went home to her heavenly father. She celebrated her 99th birthday at her home in her backyard on Saturday evening, went to the hospital on Tuesday evening, and passed peacefully on Friday.
Daughter of Marquis and Nellie Vining Neil. Born Aug. 25, 1920 in Corrinna, Maine. She graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1938. She married Rufus Brackley on July 31, 1938 and they spent 63 years of loving the Lord, each other, family and friends. She had five children, Rosalie and husband Ronald Wehn of Front Royal, VA., Allen and wife Joyce of Sitka, AK., Rufus and wife Ardell of Milford, MA., Neil of Greenacres, FL., and Beth and husband Charles Milewski of Strong, ME. Her 4 oldest children graduated from East Greenwich High School where her husband Rufus had been the principal. Beth graduated eighth grade in 1973 where Rufus ended his teaching career as a math teacher at East Greenwich Junior High. She has numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She lived in Strong, Waterville, and Frankfort, ME in her early years of marriage. She then lived in Lunenburg and Mill River, MA and for 27 years in East Greenwich, RI. When her husband Rufus retired in 1973, they returned to Strong, ME. She enjoyed living in each location. Her greatest joys were her family and friends, and she loved traveling to visit them. Her last trip, in May 2019, at 98, was to Front Royal, VA to celebrate Rosalie's 80th birthday. She made many quilts, braided rugs, and painted pictures which were enjoyed by her family. Dorris and Rufus developed flower and vegetable gardens, wherever they lived. Her donuts were the best!
Dorris joined the Methodist church in Strong in her teens and was a member of the East Greenwich Methodist Church for 27 years where she served on the Board of Education and was active in the Women Society of Christian Service. She transferred her membership back to Strong and continued to be active the rest of her life, serving in the Sunday School, United Methodist Woman as the president, secretary/ treasurer, and many other committees.
If a person desires to make contributions in Dorris' memory, it can be given to: East Greenwich Methodist Church,1558 South County Trail, East Greenwich, RI 02818.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019