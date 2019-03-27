Edith Esther Cahoone, 67, of Peace Dale, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She is survived by her sisters Cheryl Cahoone, Lorie Perry and her husband James Perry, Sylvia Morales and her husband Luis Morales, all from Peace Dale; nine nieces and nephews; nineteen great-nieces and nephews; seven great-great nieces and nephews and her aunt Trudy who lived with her. She is predeceased by her mother Vivian E (Redmond) Cahoone, father Levi J. Cahoone and niece Lisa Mack.

Edie had a special relationship with her nephew Louie Morales. She was like a mother to him and his family. Louie helped Edie with many things. Edie loved to work, she was a hard working girl. She worked for Palisades Industry for many years till she retired.

Edie loved to walk, she would walk all around town and speak to everyone she would see. She loved Bingo, and was a helper for many years. She loved to garden, she also was a very caring person and always helped others. Edie was a special and loving person, and her kids were the most precious ones in her life.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Burial will follow in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary