|
|
Edith I. (Mason) Quimby, 98, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Roberts Health Centre. She was the wife of the late John E. Quimby. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Robinson Mason and Blanche (Geyer) Mason.
Mrs. Quimby worked at the former Lafayette Nursing Home and for the North Kingstown School Lunch Program. She proudly served as a jet engine inspector during WWII.
She leaves her loving children: George E. Quimby of Liberty, NC, David W. Quimby of St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Bruce S. Quimby and his wife Heather of Exeter, and Barry M. Quimby and his wife Brenda of Charlestown. Cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Her funeral and burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019