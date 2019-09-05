Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford
140 West Main Street
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 294-4013
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Quimby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith I. (Mason) Quimby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith I. (Mason) Quimby Obituary
Edith I. (Mason) Quimby, 98, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Roberts Health Centre. She was the wife of the late John E. Quimby. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Robinson Mason and Blanche (Geyer) Mason.
Mrs. Quimby worked at the former Lafayette Nursing Home and for the North Kingstown School Lunch Program. She proudly served as a jet engine inspector during WWII.
She leaves her loving children: George E. Quimby of Liberty, NC, David W. Quimby of St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Bruce S. Quimby and his wife Heather of Exeter, and Barry M. Quimby and his wife Brenda of Charlestown. Cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Her funeral and burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford
Download Now