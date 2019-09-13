|
Edward A. Harris, 80, of Narragansett died peacefully on Sept. 3. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Arthur and Frances (Pearl) Harris. Ed leaves a daughter, Erika Southland of Mt. Airy, MD; a granddaughter Sheena Southland; and a great-granddaughter Briana Southland, both of Randallstown, MD. He was the brother of Arthur Harris of San Angelo, TX; Robert Harris of Warwick; and the late Dorothea Hayden, Bernice Croce, and Cheryl Davis. Ed was pre-deceased by his loving wife of over 50 years, Elfrieda, and his grandson Brandon.
A proud veteran, Ed served two tours of duty in Vietnam for his country. After retiring from the military, he was a technical writer for EB in Groton. Ed enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with his cat. His true passion was writing, and he served as a ghost writer and published short stories on the internet. Ed was prickly on the outside, but had a kindness if you were worthy of seeing it. He would not want you to cry for him, he hated when anyone cried. Big tough guy, you will be missed.
Services and burial at the VA Cemetery in Exeter will be private and arranged at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019