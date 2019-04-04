Edward J. McNally, Jr., 88, of North Kingstown, passed away March 30 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Anne M. (Warren) McNally.

Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Edward J., Sr. and Rhea D. (Monast) McNally.

He was a US Army Veteran.

Mr. McNally was a head lineman for New England Telephone Company for thirty-nine years and later for the Town of North Kingstown at Allen's Harbor for over twenty years before retiring.

Ed was a member of the Pioneer's Club and was an avid New England Patriots, Boston Bruins and Notre Dame football fan.

In addition to his wife, he leaves three children, Kelly McLaughlin of West Warwick, Mark McNally (Sherry) of Mashpee, MA and Christopher McNally (Kelly) of Warwick; seven grandchildren, Rhea McLaughlin, Robbie McLaughlin, Emma McNally, Aidan McNally, Allison McNally, Ryan McNally and Meghan McNally. He was the brother of the late Barbara Ciampa and Kenneth McNally.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held Friday 4-7 p.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated.