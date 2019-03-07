Edward M. Giamette, age 77, formerly of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home in Hudson, OH where he had been living with his daughter's family. Edward spent over 17 years of his career at the Colonial Hilton Inn in Wakefield, Massachusetts. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Riccio), loving father of Deana Giamette (Richard) Boyages of Hudson, Christina Giamette (Robert) DiGregorio of Port Jefferson, NY and Joanna Giamette of PA and the devoted grandfather to Alexis, Noelle and Sophia Boyages and Paytn, Nathan and Jayden DiGregorio. He is preceded in death by his beloved brother Francis Giamette and sister in law Dolores. There will be a memorial service in New England planned for the Spring 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Edward's name to Hospice of Western Reserve; PO Box 72101; Cleveland, OH 44192. (www.hospicewr.org). Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary