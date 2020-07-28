1/1
Edward M. Salzillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward M. Salzillo, 86 years old, passed away on July 20, 2020. 

Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Mario Salzillo and Marianna Marcella Salzillo; brother of the late Raymond Salzillo, Lucy Collacone and Gloria Vendetti.

He graduated from URI in Electrical Engineering, worked at IBM in Kingston, NY and the IBM Center for Exploratory Studies in Cambridge, MA.

In 1968 he co-founded International Data Sciences in Providence, RI and led his company for forty years until his retirement.
His company created an early data-testing instrument that was used by the US Government in the early Apollo missions.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Jane Cipolla Salzillo; his son Stephen Salzillo of Norton, MA; his daughter-in-law Andrea Barber Salzillo; and his two grandchildren, Mario Joseph Salzillo and Elena Maria Salzillo. 

He had resided in Narragansett for forty-eight years.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett.  His burial will be private.  VISITING HOURS are Friday from 5-7pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory-SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church.  Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jul. 28 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
(401) 789-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Ed, you were the father I always attempted to model after. Your kindness and gentleness will always be remembered. I miss your presence, but know that your spirit is alive in your son Steve and your grandchildren who hold tight the many years of precious memories and unconditional love.
Tony Curry
Friend
July 23, 2020
I light this candle in memory of loving man - you are loved and you will be missed
Lisa Ruggieri - Fain
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved