|
|
Edythe M. Menke, age 93, of Aurora, CO, a former longtime resident of North Kingstown, passed away on July 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, her sister Lorraine (Fuller) Regan, and her brothers, Robert and John Fuller, along with her beloved grandson, Christopher. She is survived by three sons, Eric (Sandy) of Narragansett RI, Stephen (Leslie) of Fayetteville NY, James of Aurora, and daughter, Maureen (Alan) of Aurora. She leaves behind five loving grandsons, Emmett, Peter (Sarah), Elliott, Alex (Lara) and Sean Hampson, three treasured great-grandchildren Milo (Emmett) and Brenden and Owen (Peter) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass was offered in Aurora on July 22. Interment services will be held at the RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter on Oct. 9 at 12:30 p.m. Should you wish, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wildlife Rehabilitators of RI, 2865 Tower Hill Rd, Saunderstown, RI 02874 in memory of Edythe Menke.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019