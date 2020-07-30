Eileen H. (Rousseau) Beno, age 92, formally of North Kingstown, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home in Georgia surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Beno. Born in Providence on December 15, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Usenia) Rousseau.



Eileen was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve, Unit #42 for many years.



Mrs. Beno leaves behind two daughters, Paula Hall (husband, Christopher) of Georgia and Susan Charron (husband, Michael) of North Kingstown; three grandchildren, Nathan Charron, Christopher Hall and Jessica Minor; and one great-grandchild, Dustin Minor. She was the grandmother of the late Andrea Hall and sister of the late Richard C. Rousseau.



A visitation was held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 8:30 am to 10:00am in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in the St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Internment took place in the Rhode Island Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail., Exeter. Facemasks are respectfully requested along with proper social distancing guidelines and seating capacity limits. Family and friends are cordially invited to use the online guestbook below to leave messages of sympathy and condolence.

