Beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Elaine Mathewson Pereira, died peacefully surrounded by family on March 1 in Wakefield, RI at the age of 86.

Elaine is survived by her children, Christopher A. Pereira, Melissa Pereira Koskela, and Jennifer A. Pereira and her husband Jonathan Scoones; her three grandchildren Jamie Koskela, Amanda Koskela, and Desmond Scoones; and much-loved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Gibson Mathewson.

Elaine was born on August 28, 1932 in Providence, RI to William H. Mathewson III and Ruth (Sisson) Mathewson. She was a graduate of the Northfield School, Pembroke College, and Columbia University.

Married to Manuel Pereira, a Providence firefighter from 1956-1971, Elaine spent many years living in the Fox Point neighborhood of Providence, before moving her family to South Kingstown.

From childhood, Elaine exhibited a high degree of intellectual curiosity, a brilliant mind, and a kind and generous soul. She was an avid bird watcher, loved gardening, animals, and South County beaches. Elaine was a dedicated elementary school teacher; first at the Flynn School in South Providence, then at the Gordon School in East Providence, and then enjoyed twenty years teaching at South Road Elementary in South Kingstown. After her retirement, she spent many hours researching her family's history and genealogy and often helped others in their own ancestry pursuit. Elaine was a proud member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants, and the Roger Williams Family Association.

Elaine was an activist for civil rights, women's rights, and environmental conservation; and supported many causes throughout her lifetime to help those less fortunate than herself. Her children will always be grateful for the values Elaine instilled in them; a love of nature, compassion for others, and equal opportunity for all.

Visiting hours will take place at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield on Thursday, March 7 from 3-5 p.m. followed by a brief service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Audubon society of RI.