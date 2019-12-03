|
With profound sadness we, the family of Elizabeth Ann Gram, announce that Liz passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019, at her home at the age of 67.Liz is remembered by her three children, Matthew, Alexander, and Alicia, her beloved granddaughter, Ramona, her mother, Marie, and her siblings and their spouses, Coralie (Scott), Nina (John), Cathy (Jack), Bill (Anne), and Greg (Linda), along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, colleagues, and friends.
Born on July 4, 1952 in Rochester, NY, and raised in Bolton, CT, Liz spent her formative years as an artist, an accomplished pianist, actor, and leader in her community. She then spent years traveling the world, exploring other countries and cultures. She traveled the way she loved, with limitless capacity, always sharing her joie de vivre with those lucky enough to know her.
Liz married and lived for many years in Ridgewood, New Jersey, where she raised her three children, putting her professional goals on hold for a decade in order to focus on raising her children. She then began a long career as a fundraiser for both education and healthcare causes, including many years working for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. She retired to Rhode Island to spend more time with family, and to be near her favorite place in the world: the quiet, serene hamlet of Jerusalem Beach, where she had spent each summer since she was a child.
Liz spent most of her time volunteering at South County Hospital, where she gracefully assisted patients. She also pursued her love of gardening by caring for the flower gardens which brightened the hospital grounds.
In honor of her dedication to keeping those gardens beautiful and well for patients and their loved ones, we are requesting that anyone who wishes to send flowers instead please donate to the address below for South County Hospital Garden Fund in memoriam of Elizabeth Gram.
A service celebrating Liz's life will be held in Narragansett, RI, at the North Beach Clubhouse on February 1, 2020 starting at 2:00 pm, extending past sunset.
In Memoriam of Elizabeth Gram
Small Garden Fund
South County Hospital
100 Kenyon Ave
Wakefield, RI 02879
