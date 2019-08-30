|
Elizabeth Jean Danowski Haley Elizabeth passed away on June 27, 2019 in Narragansett RI, where she resided. She was born in New York City to the late Raymond and Jean Danowski on October 24, 1946. Elizabeth was a graduate of Evander Childs H.S. Bronx, NY. She worked in administration at Michigan State University, The Peabody Museum, Salem, MA, and most notably, at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences. She also had her own bookkeeping business. She was an amateur photographer and philatelist. Elizabeth was an avid reader, some of her favorite authors having been Ayn Rand, Robert Frost and a good Sherlock Holmes mystery. When she could, she loved to walk and go rowing near Marblehead, MA. She had a lovely singing voice and enjoyed cooking. She always remembered everyone's birthdays, wrapped presents with the greatest of care and even thought of loved one's pets at Christmastime. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Danowski, and is survived by her two sisters, Catherine D. Meadors of North Carolina and Jean Danowski of California, her daughter Catherine A. Haley of Rhode Island and her two grandchildren, Haley and Liam in whom she took great joy.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019