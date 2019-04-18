|
Elizabeth "Betty" Smith (Taylor), 89, of North Kingstown passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late William "Smitty" Smith.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Marguerite (Dolan) Taylor.
Mrs. Smith worked for URI School of Oceanography before retiring. She was a member of the Ye Kingstowne Garden Club.
She leaves two children, Christopher Smith and his wife Andrea St. Germaine and Lisa Walsh and her husband Steve; six grandchildren, Carson Smith, Mallory Smith, Laura, Anne, Teres and Erin Walsh. She was the sister of the late Earl and James Taylor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019