Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
275 Tower Hill Road
North Kingstown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" (Taylor) Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth "Betty" (Taylor) Smith Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Smith (Taylor), 89, of North Kingstown passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late William "Smitty" Smith.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Marguerite (Dolan) Taylor.
Mrs. Smith worked for URI School of Oceanography before retiring. She was a member of the Ye Kingstowne Garden Club.
She leaves two children, Christopher Smith and his wife Andrea St. Germaine and Lisa Walsh and her husband Steve; six grandchildren, Carson Smith, Mallory Smith, Laura, Anne, Teres and Erin Walsh. She was the sister of the late Earl and James Taylor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now