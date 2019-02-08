Elizabeth Weibel Elmendorf, 96, passed away peacefully on January 12 at her residence in Chatham Township, N.J. She was the daughter of Helen and Albert Weibel and was born in Wakefield, RI in 1922. She had two brothers, Harvey and Curtiss Weibel of Wakefield RI. She attended Wellesley College, receiving a B.A in mathematics in 1944. After Wellesley she moved to New York City to work at Bell Telephone Laboratories where she met her future husband. She was married in 1945 to Charles Elmendorf III and they moved to Madison NJ. Her husband died in 2010 after 64 years of marriage.

She was active in the League of Woman Voters for over 50 years. She was president of the Madison, NJ League of Woman Voters from 1969 to 1971 and treasurer of the NJ league of Woman Voters from 1972 to 1980.

Survivors include five of her seven children, Charles of Pottersville, N.J. (wife Charity) Thomas of Summit, N.J., Peter of Florence, S.C. (wife Gracelyn), Ann Golibart of Port St. Lucie FL (husband Charles), and Steven of Washington, D.C. and of 13 grandchildren and 2 great children. Her daughter, Jean, son David and grandson, Robert Duffee, preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Grace Episcopal Church on Madison Avenue in Madison, N.J. Arrangements are by the W. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grace Episcopal Church, Madison, N.J. To send the family a condolence, please visit, www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary