Elmer D. Knowles, 85, of Wakefield, passed away Saturday, May 18. He was the beloved husband of the late Muriel (Kenyon) Knowles.

Born in Wakefield, he was a son of the late Aldrich and Lomena (Houde) Knowles.

Mr. Knowles was a mechanic for Howard Johnson's for many years.

He is survived by six children, Timothy Knowles of Windsor Locks, CT, Thomas Knowles of Norwich, CT, Wanda Knowles of Wakefield, Micah Knowles of Wakefield, Rebecca DeLuise of Wakefield, and Matthew Knowles of North Kingstown; nineteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a brother Robert Knowles of Wakefield; and three sisters, Betty Ferguson of Wakefield, Kathy Motter of Wakefield, and Patricia Sweet of West Greenwich. He was the brother of the late Alice Lafreniere and William Wilson.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Burial with military honors will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are Wednesday 3 -7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 22 to May 29, 2019