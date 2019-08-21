Home

Emery J. "Joe" Reposa

Emery J. "Joe" Reposa Obituary
Emery J. "Joe" Reposa, 82, of Saugatucket Road in Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Janice Calitri-Reposa. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late John and Hilda (Gonsalves) Reposa.
Emery was the owner of E.J. Reposa Trucking. He was a lifetime member of Tower Hill Fire Co. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and always took pride in taking care of his property.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Stephen Reposa, Danny Reposa, and Cheryl Beaumont; his stepchildren, Michael Calitri, and James Calitri; and his six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, John Reposa.
Funeral Service and burial are private.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019
