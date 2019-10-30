|
Eric S. Thomas, 70 of Galisteo, New Mexico, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, he was a son of the late John N., Sr. and Margaret T. Thomas.
In his younger days, Eric had a full scholarship to attend Rhode Island School of Design and instead got called into a hero's journey of liberating his tribe and creating their sovereignty. This odyssey took Eric 25 years, but he did succeed, and the Narragansett Indian Tribe received Federal Recognition on April 11, 1983. During this time he also helped to found South County Community action as well as the establishment of Plymouth Plantation Village and cultural programming...what an extraordinary slice of history. He is a legend among his family, friends and peers.
Moving to California to attend Berkeley, he received a 'PhD in Cultural Anthropology, a member of the rowing crew and on the Dean's Cist throughout. While attending 'Berkeley, he managed a flower shop in Laurel Canyon where he served the Hollywood stars, their events and homes. Audrey Hepburn was his favorite client.
From California he then moved to Galisteo, New Mexico. While a resident in Galisteo, he spearheaded the revitalization of La Sala de Galisteo. He led and supervised the youth construction training program as vice president.
Before leaving this earth, Eric completed his two goals; first, to exhibit as a validated modem artist at the Santa Fe Indian Market and second, a solo show of his work at Marcia McCoy Studio in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico; both shows were received with great awe and respect of the artist and his concept. The union figure "Scout" will be going to either the Wheel Wright Museum in Santa Fe or the Smithsonian.
Eric's genius will be greatly missed along with his many contributions too numerous to mention.
He is survived by two brothers; John N. Thomas, II of New Mexico and Matthew Thomas of Florida; three sisters, Mary Jane Banfield of Charlestown; Cynthia A. Blunt of Wakefield and Norma F. Thomas of Westerly, Rhode Island; two sons; Bragan S. Thomas and Byron R Thomas; three grandchildren and his companion of 15 years, David VanDyke; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was the brother of the late; Robert T. Thomas, Charles T. Thomas, William H. Thomas, Peter D. Thomas and Margaret T. (Rockie) Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday November 2, 2019 at the Narragansett Indian Longhouse, South County Trail, Charlestown. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019