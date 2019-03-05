Home

Ernest J. Petrarca Obituary
Ernest J. Petrarca, 71, of South Kingstown, RI passed away Thursday February 28, 2019. He was the loving husband of Wendy (Simmons) Petrarca. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Ernest J. Petrarca and Verna (Chippola) Petrarca.
Ernie accomplished everything in life a man should strive to accomplish, from personal pursuits of interest all the way up to service for his country. He unwaveringly provided for his family every day of his life, made significant contributions of his time and skills to his friends and neighbors, conscientiously served his community of South Kingstown for 31 years as a law officer, and he honorably served his country in Vietnam as an US Army serviceman. Only after he satisfied the needs of others, would he take time for himself to pursue his greatest passions, cycling and the creation of heirloom furniture that will carry his memory well into the future. In a humorous parting demonstration of his skills he simultaneously protected his family from the difficulty of his death by planning his own funeral, while squeezing in some fun for himself by building his own cremation Urns. These were affectionately called Erns-Urns for the five years they were admired before his death.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his very proud children Amanda and Tim Gallagher of Charlestown, Neil and Jill Petrarca of Warwick, three amazing grandchildren, Beibhinn Gallagher, Jack Petrarca and Luke Petrarca and his sister Mary Ann Antonelli.
Visiting hours and service will be held on Wednesday, March 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Burial with military honors will follow in Rhode Island Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Exeter at a later date. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019
