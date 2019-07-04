Ernest W. Charest, 86, a lifelong resident of North Kingstown, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn F. (Woodward) Charest for 62 years. Born in North Kingstown, he was a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Oatley) Charest. Ernest was owner of Ernie's Mowers on Ten Rod Road in North Kingstown for many years.

Ernest was the loving father of Kimberly M. Sampson, Shari M. Almeida and her husband, James, and Douglas Ernest Charest and his wife, Tara; devoted grandfather of Kate-Lynn Charest, Douglas Charest, Matthew Almeida and his wife, Elaine, and James Almeida and his wife, Sunny; great-grandfather of Jordan, Blake, and Veno; brother of the late Carl Charest, George Charest, Joseph Charest, Dorothy Matalina, Evelyn Bellinger, Bernard Charest, and Helen Charest. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. with a funeral home service at 11 a.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, North Kingstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the North Kingstown Senior Association, Beechwood House, 44 Beach St., North Kingstown, RI 02852, will be appreciated.